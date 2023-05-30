Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.48.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

