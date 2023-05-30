Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.60% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -1,066.55%.

KW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

