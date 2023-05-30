Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenvue stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

