Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $27.80.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

