Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,827,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $350,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,741 shares of company stock worth $1,909,096 and sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

