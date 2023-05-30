KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

DIS stock opened at $88.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.