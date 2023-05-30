Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62,873 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 583,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KZR stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

