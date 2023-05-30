Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 5.5 %
KZR stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.02.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after buying an additional 210,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
