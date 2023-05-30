Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 203.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kirby by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $412,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Up 0.7 %

KEX stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.