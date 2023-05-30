Korea Investment CORP Buys 38,365 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 67,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.