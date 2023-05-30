Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,294 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.88 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.