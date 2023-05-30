Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 563,502 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

