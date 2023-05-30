Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Centene worth $46,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

