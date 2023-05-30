Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $36,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

