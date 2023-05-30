Korea Investment CORP Has $29.16 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

FTNT stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

