Korea Investment CORP Has $40.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 515.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,864 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.39% of Bentley Systems worth $40,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,710,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,111.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 730,400 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 353,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.