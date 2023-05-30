Korea Investment CORP Has $44.89 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,895 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $44,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

