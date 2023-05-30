Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

