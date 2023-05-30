Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $38,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock worth $3,408,789 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

