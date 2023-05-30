Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $41,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

