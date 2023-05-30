Korea Investment CORP Sells 108,832 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,832 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $32,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average of $230.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

