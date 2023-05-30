Korea Investment CORP Sells 182,089 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,089 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of CenterPoint Energy worth $32,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

