Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Kornit Digital worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

