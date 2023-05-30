Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

KRUS opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $873.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,143.12 and a beta of 1.94. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

