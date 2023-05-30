KWESST Micro Systems Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:KWE)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for KWESST Micro Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KWESST Micro Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KWESST Micro Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

KWE opened at $3.00 on Monday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

About KWESST Micro Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWE. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.