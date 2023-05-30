L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 44.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $178.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.36. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $175.51 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

