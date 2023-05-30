L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 44.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $178.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $175.51 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.