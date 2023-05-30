Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 119,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day moving average is $234.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

