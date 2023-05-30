Lavoro (LVRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lavoro Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LVRO opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98. Lavoro has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lavoro Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.