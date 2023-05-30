Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 228.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 54,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,307,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 265,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

