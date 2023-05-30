Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.89.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

