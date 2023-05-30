Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $240.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

LFCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

