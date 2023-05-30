LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
