LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

