Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

