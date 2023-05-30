LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) PT Lowered to $32.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

LTC stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $45.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,185.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 271,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $9,956,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

