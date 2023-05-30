LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) PT Lowered to $32.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
LTC stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $45.49.
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
