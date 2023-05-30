Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULUGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Lululemon Athletica has set its Q1 guidance at $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $11.50-11.72 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $340.26 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.