Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Luminex Resources Stock Performance
LUMIF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
