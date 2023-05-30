Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Luminex Resources Stock Performance

LUMIF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Orquideas, and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.