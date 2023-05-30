M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 73,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT)
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
- Workday: Another AI Winner Melting-Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.