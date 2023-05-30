M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 73,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

