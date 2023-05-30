M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $168,717,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 572,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 246,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 341,067 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $8,732,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 859.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,592 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
BATS PNOV opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV)
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
- Workday: Another AI Winner Melting-Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.