M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $168,717,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 572,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 246,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 341,067 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $8,732,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 859.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS PNOV opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.