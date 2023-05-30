M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $117.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

