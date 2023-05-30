M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 30,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Target by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

