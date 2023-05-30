M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

