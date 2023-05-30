M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,711,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,970.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 851,249 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

