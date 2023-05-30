M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

