M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $312,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

