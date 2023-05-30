M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,736.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 159,403 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

