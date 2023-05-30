M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $38.95.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.