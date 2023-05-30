M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

