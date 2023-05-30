M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

