M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,135,000 after buying an additional 66,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,816,000 after purchasing an additional 126,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after buying an additional 342,979 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

